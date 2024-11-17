ADVERTISEMENT

Sleeping man run over by MTC bus at Kelambakkam bus terminus

Published - November 17, 2024 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and are investigating the crew of the bus

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man, aged around 55, sleeping at the Kelambakkam bus terminus was run over by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Saturday.

A senior police official said that around 11.30 p.m., when N. Veeraiah of Perumbakkam, the driver of the MTC bus that had arrived at the bus terminus from Broadway, was parking the vehicle, he heard a scream. When he and conductor Punyakoti went to check, they found that an unidentified man had been run over by the rear wheels of the bus. The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and are investigating the crew of the bus. The victim’s body was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. 

