Slay the brunch look with these...

With their fondant-like floral embellishments, designs resembling herringbone lattice pie crusts, and soothing pastel shades, Renasci’s creations look like they are better suited for Marie Antoinette’s dessert table. The designer label from Chennai has recently launched its Spring Summer 19 collection titled Bloom.

“It comprises 18 styles including lightweight structured jackets (the innovative circle throw-on jacket and the chic window jacket are especially great for travel), dresses, jumpsuits, pants and tops in colours such as old rose, cement grey, pistachio, white... You can wear them for a brunch or from work to evening wear,” says Ritika Arya Jain, who started the brand six months back. “It was earlier known as Montage and we had launched in 2013. But as our brand grew and added three new lines, along with the works of 18 upcoming designers from across the country, we thought of renaming. And what better name than Renasci which means growth in Spanish and Latin,” she adds.

Origami, pleating, flower appliqué, fabric manipulation, pattern cutting, and a folding style inspired by Zhi Zhi (a Chinese paper folding method) are some of the techniques used in this line, along with draping — the latter being what they are synonymous with. She has used scuba georgette, organdie, banana crepe, organza, and a bit of Lycra. She finds sourcing fabrics to be the biggest challenge in this city.

“I now travel and pick up fabrics. Chennai has good cotton and silk but the variety in Delhi is amazing. Even the options for lining are mind-boggling there,” says Ritika who now sources material from Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Delhi. She recalls how, while pursuing her undergraduation and Master’s degree in London College of Fashion, every weekend they were asked to go to a particular street or area in London and source material. “When I get interns here they only have the option of three to four places where they can source from and some of them do not even offer natural material.”

Ritika’s client list includes actresses such as Tapsee Pannu, Soha Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Gauhar Khan and Lakshmi Manchu. “We do a lot of customisation and help suggest colours and length according to body types,” says Ritika. Over the last couple of years, she has seen a shift in the clients coming in. Earlier they would ask ‘am I looking nice, is this suiting me?’ Now they know their body type and are certain about what they want.” Her unit too has undergone a solid transition: from functioning out of a one bedroom space, she now has a swanky 1,350 square feet boutique with six tailors and often an enthusiastic set of interns.

The price range for this collection starts at ₹8,000 and goes up to ₹15,000. Renasci is located at Anugraha apartment, 41 Nungambakkam High Road. 9884762192