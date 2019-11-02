Slanting iron pillar at Nelson Manickam Road worries road users

A slanting iron pillar found on a foot-high median at Nelson Manickam Road in Nungambakkam poses a threat to the safety of road users. It is three months since the iron pillar became slanted, and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is yet to have it removed. The base of the pillar got disturbed when GCC constructed steel railings on the median.

As the north-east monsoon has set in, residents of the locality are concerned that the soil around the pillar will give way and it could fall on passers-by. Train commuters visiting the the railway station in Nungambakkam and students of Loyola College frequent this road. “During rush hour, we can find pedestrians holding on to the iron pillar to balance themselves before crossing the stretch,” says S. Vasanth, a resident of Kodambakkam.

Residents have also pointed out that at night the pillar is not easily noticeable.

In this regard, Greater Chennai Corporation officials say that for the past many years the iron pillar was bearing a street lamp. A year ago, light-weight poles were erected on the median to fix street lamps, and with this development, the iron pillar became redundant. “The removal of the iron pillar will involve more men and the stretch will be damaged. The work can be carried out only at night, as the traffic flow on Nelson Manickam Road is almost-continuous through the day. However, the work will begin without much delay,” says an official.