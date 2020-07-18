Slabs on pavement removed

Slabs have been removed fom the pavement on a section of Sardar Patel Road, from Raj Bhavan to Gandhi Mandapam Road. This happened a week ago, and residents of Adyar are miffed about it.
“We learnt that the slabs have been removed by the Bus Route Roads Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation towards the construction of a new sidewalk. The footpath was in a good condition and free of encroachments. Thanks to this new work, percolation pits meant for rainwater conservation have been damaged,” says T. D. Babu, founder, Spark, a residents’ forum that takes up civic issues.
As a result, pedestrians walk on the carriageway inviting the risk of being knocked down by the speeding motorists.
“We are unable to understand the priorities of the Corporation. Rather than focusing on areas where footpaths need to be laid, it is undoing the good work carried out on a facility,” says Kamakshi Subramaniam, co-founder, Spark. Residents want the Corporation to attend to a stretch of Sardar Patel Road – from the junction of Lattice Bridge Road to Cancer Institute – where there is no footpath. Besides, residents seek a shelter for Gandhi Nagar bus stop.
