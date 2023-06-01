Skywalks to come up at several busy junctions for the benefit of commuters

June 01, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation and other line agencies have decided to develop new skywalks in various parts of the city for the benefit of commuters who travel by suburban trains, Metro Rail and city buses.

Following the implementation of the skywalk project in T. Nagar, the officials of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and the Corporation have agreed to fast-track the implementation of skywalk project at Guindy.

“We will inspect the locations for the skywalk in Guindy next week. The skywalk in Washermenpet may be delayed,” said an official of CUMTA. Work on another skywalk at Fort Railway Station will begin soon.

The skywalk at Guindy will be implemented by the Corporation, Highways department, Railways and Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. The skywalk will connect Race Course Road, Anna Salai, Metro Rail and Guindy suburban railway station. The Corporation, which maintains the bus route road, has assessed the number of pedestrians in the area.

The construction of skywalk between Fort railway station and George Town will be taken up shortly. Based on the feasibility study done in 2015 when the AIADMK was in power, the Corporation announced the construction of the largest skywalk in the city between Fort and Beach railway stations near George Town.

During the DMK regime 2006-2011, the CMDA proposed skywalks in more areas of Chintadripet to improve multimodal integration near Government Estate, Marina Beach, Madras University and Chepauk.

CUMTA has planned to speed up the skywalk project in Kilambakkam and other locations. Officials said they will inspect all locations proposed for skywalk along the Metro Rail route shortly.