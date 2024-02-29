Skywalk near Foreshore Estate to connect two parts of Tholkappia Poonga in Adyar creek

February 29, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government is planning to construct a skywalk near Foreshore Estate to facilitate the movement of visitors from Phase I of Tholkappia Poonga to Phase Two of the park covering 300 acres in Adyar creek.

Once the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance is obtained, the work on construction of the skywalk will begin near the junction of Santhome High Road, DGS Dhinakaran Salai, Town Planning Scheme Road and South Canal Bank Road. Currently, visitors to Tholkappia Poonga are not allowed into the 300 acre area of the park. The work to construct larger box culverts to improve tidal interaction in the creek has also been proposed. The existing pipe will be replaced with several box culverts of dimension 10 metre by 10 metre.

Better tidal interaction is expected to strengthen flood preparedness in the city as the flow of stormwater during the north-east monsoon will be improved. According to officials, the phase one of the park, covering 58 acre, is a section of an inland waterway coming from the Adyar estuary, flowing along the Quibble Island reaching DGS Dhinakaran Salai. Officials who surveyed the plans found that the area has functioned as a stormwater outflow for the watershed around the Adyar creek, from areas such as Mandaveli.

Stormwater flowing from the residential areas through drains would fill the creek, and overflow to the estuary, after infiltration and retention. After the construction of larger dimension box culverts, the area is expected to serve as a reservoir for tidal water during the high tide. Officials have planned to take initiatives to prevent dumping of waste and disposal of sewage in the creek.

