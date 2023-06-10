ADVERTISEMENT

Skywalk escalators and elevators in Chennai’s T. Nagar to undergo monthly maintenance

June 10, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the public are to note that the escalators will be inaccessible at certain times on June 13 and 14, a press release from the Chennai Corporation said

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the T. Nagar skywalk | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

The Chennai Corporation has announced that monthly maintenance work will be carried out for the T. Nagar skywalk that was inaugurated for public use by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last month.

The civic body has issued a press release informing the public of the date and timings of the maintenance work so that they can use alternative means of accessing the skywalk. The public can continue to access the staircase throughout. On June 13, the escalators in the Mambalam skywalk will be closed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for maintenance work. On June 14, the lift on South Usman Road will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance work. The work on the lift at Market Road will be carried out on June 14 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The skywalk has improved connectivity between Mambalam railway station and the T. Nagar bus terminus. More than 20,000 commuters utilise the facility every day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US