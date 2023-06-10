Skywalk escalators and elevators in Chennai’s T. Nagar to undergo monthly maintenance

June 10, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation has announced that monthly maintenance work will be carried out for the T. Nagar skywalk that was inaugurated for public use by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last month.

The civic body has issued a press release informing the public of the date and timings of the maintenance work so that they can use alternative means of accessing the skywalk. The public can continue to access the staircase throughout. On June 13, the escalators in the Mambalam skywalk will be closed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for maintenance work. On June 14, the lift on South Usman Road will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance work. The work on the lift at Market Road will be carried out on June 14 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The skywalk has improved connectivity between Mambalam railway station and the T. Nagar bus terminus. More than 20,000 commuters utilise the facility every day.