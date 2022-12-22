Skywalk at Avadi railway station likely to be ‘Pongal gift’ of the railways to the commuters

December 22, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Taken up at an estimated cost of ₹3.50 crore as part of the initiative to improve passenger amenities at major railway stations in Chennai, the Southern Railway will also commission a lift for the benefit of passengers

The Hindu Bureau

The skywalk at the Avadi railway station is expected to provide relief to the commuters of suburban trains, especially women and the elderly entering from the Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road side. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The commuters at the Avadi railway station will soon be relieved from the strenuous walk to the platforms of suburban trains as the Chennai division of Southern Railway is planning to open the skywalk by Pongal festival in January. 

The railway station attracts thousands of commuters because of the presence of a number of Defence units and several Union government establishments. Commuters of suburban trains entering the station from Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road had been put to hardship as the old bridge, which was constructed several years ago, had been in a dilapidated condition.

As part of the initiative to improve amenities at important railway stations in Chennai division, the Southern Railway planned to install the skywalk with lift, similar to the ones in Tambaram and Mambalam railway stations. However, the construction work had been delayed by several months. 

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said the work was delayed because of some issues raised by the contractor but those had been resolved. Though it was expected to be completed in December first week, the recent heavy rain caused further delay, he said.

While the skywalk would be inaugurated first, the lift would be thrown open to the public a few months later, the official added.

