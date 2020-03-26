Skylifts put to work at tenements near Marina

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, in association with the Corporation, on Thursday sprayed disinfectants using an aerial ladder platform, at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board flats in Nochikuppam
Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Railways, C. Sylendra Babu oversaw the operation, that lasted more than two hours. The personnel climbed the aerial ladder platform, at a height of 54 m, and sprayed the disinfectants.
Officers of the Department said that aerial ladder platforms would be used wherever necessary. Over 30 vehicles of the Department, such as ‘quick response’ vehicles and water tenders, are being used to spray disinfectants across the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.