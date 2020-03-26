Skylifts put to work at tenements near Marina

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, in association with the Corporation, on Thursday sprayed disinfectants using an aerial ladder platform, at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board flats in Nochikuppam

Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Railways, C. Sylendra Babu oversaw the operation, that lasted more than two hours. The personnel climbed the aerial ladder platform, at a height of 54 m, and sprayed the disinfectants.

Officers of the Department said that aerial ladder platforms would be used wherever necessary. Over 30 vehicles of the Department, such as ‘quick response’ vehicles and water tenders, are being used to spray disinfectants across the city.