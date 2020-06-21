Skygazers in city treated to partial solar eclipse

Skygazers in Chennai viewed a partial solar eclipse on Sunday amidst the total lockdown.
The celestial event started at 10.22 a.m. and ended at 1.41 p.m. even as the city.
Enthusiastic eclipse watchers in the city were disappointed as the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre in Kotturpuram, which makes arrangements for watching the eclipse, was closed because of the lockdown. S. Soundararajaperumal, executive director of the centre, said throughout the State only partial eclipse could be witnessed, with Chennai having 34% visibility and 33% in Vellore district.
The duration of the solar eclipse was more than three hours.
Saravana Manikandan, a photography enthusiast, said he along with his family watched the partial eclipse through a pinhole projector in his Perumbakkam house.
The Centre had issued an advisory to citizens to watch solar eclipse only through binoculars or telescopes as it could harm the eye.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath