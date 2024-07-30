Skilling ecosystem is missing crucial industry links: TNSDC Managing Director

The one challenge that exists today is the missing industry linkage in the skilling ecosystem, said J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director (MD), Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), on Tuesday.

Speaking at The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024, she said: “The main challenge in a massive skilling initiative is the upgradation of hardware facilities that exist in colleges. In the first phase, 31 government engineering colleges will get skill and placement centres with access to 100 state-of-the-art systems with internet connectivity. In the second phase, we have already given a tender for 100 skill and placement centres in government arts and science colleges too. We also plan to have language and coding labs exclusively for women.”

In a discussion on WISE: Women in Skills and Entrepreneurship, she said: “For the Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety Programme (WE-SAFE), the government has allotted ₹1,500 crore from World Bank funds this year, in order to ensure safe areas for work, workplaces, and upskilling for women.”

Ms. Innocent Divya also said: ”Now, we are also planning to partner with HCL, along with Anna University, to give generative artificial intelligence only for women students. They have set a target of benefitting 5 lakh women.”

Stating that the government is also focusing on women who might have dropped out of school or are not confident to pursue careers, she said, “They will be addressed through the Tamil Nadu Skill Finishing Schools. Here we are empanelling industries to give training. We have signed up with more than 20 hospitals which require skilling in geriatric care and other areas. These would be part of the T.N. Finishing School Programme,” she said.

