Skill training programme in hand embroidery

Department of Adult Independent Living of NIEPMD launches programme to empower persons with disabilities

The Department of Adult Independent Living of National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) has launched an exclusive skill training programme on hand embroidery for young women with disabilities. This initiative is aimed at promoting vocational skills, which would empower them with economic independence and social inclusion.

This training will enable the candidates to avail the 4% job reservations notified in the Gazette, says a release. Experts from the apparel industry will be imparting technical knowledge to the enrolled students.

This course comes under the scheme for Implementation of Persons with Disabilities Act and the curriculum was approved by the Skill Council for Persons with Disabilities. Around 10 women with disabilities have enrolled for this course. After successful completion of the programme, the beneficiaries will get Government of India Certificate and will be connected with placement agencies or National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) Loan or Muthra Loan.

D Gunasekar, rehabilitation officer, says there are certain pre-requisites, which include knowledge of pre-vocational skills.

Special educator cum vocational instructor C Mala will lead the training for the next three months.

For more details on the skill training and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, contact Department of Adult Independent Living (DAIL), NIEPMD at 944 481 2938, 877 842 5556, email niepmd.dail@gmail.com.