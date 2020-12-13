Skill training helps transpersons get jobs, regain faith

Month-long initiative helps 14 people

A skill training initiative has helped Sarrah Mary in more than one way. Not only did it motivate her and help her improve her skills, but it also fetched her a job in a corporate setup. She now looks forward to her new job and aims to pursue higher studies.

The 30-day training had a different impact on Anusha Ganesh. After leaving her job as an account executive in a private firm due to personal issues, the training, the MBA graduate said, helped her overcome a personal struggle by instilling a sense of confidence.

Both Ms. Mary and Ms. Ganesh are among 14 persons from the transgender community to undergo training organised by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

TANSACS mobilised the transgender community participants along with NGOs such as Sahodaran and Thozhi for a month-long skill training initiative to fetch them jobs. With funding from TNSDC, PeriFerry, a social start-up, imparted the training, according to Deepak Jacob, project director of TANSACS.

“This is a pilot initiative. The idea came up during a meeting with transgender community members in TANSACS. One of the main activities of TANSACS is mainstreaming and advocacy regarding HIV/AIDS prevention and support. So, it was decided to impart skill training to the members so that they can get employed, and thereby not engage in sex work or begging,” Mr, Jacob said.

Offer letters for eight

A total of 14 participants — 12 transwomen and two transmen — underwent the training. As of today, eight of them have offer letters and further interviews are going on, he added.

Neelam Jain, founder and chief executive officer of PeriFerry, said they conducted the training programme from November 2 for the 14 participants.

“We wanted to deliver training that will ensure that they get into meaningful jobs. ,” she said.

Nearly 80% of the participants were graduates, she said, adding that Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Wipro, Tidel Park, Vedita Ventures, ANZ and SPI Edge interviewed the candidates.

Mr. Jacob said they had already given orientation through district program managers of TANSACS and District Employment Officers in all districts.