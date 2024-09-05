Skeletal remains of rice mill owner recovered 

The Red Hills Police have recovered the skeletal remains of a rice mill owner who had gone missing two months ago.

The deceased, identified as Velkumar, 54, was a resident of Vinayagapuram and was running a rice mill. He had left the house on July 17 saying that he was going to collect money due from a few persons since debts were mounting. His family lodged a complaint with the police. His remains were found stuck on a tree and on information, the police reached the spot and recovered the body. Further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

