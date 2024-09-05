Skeletal remains of migrant worker recovered in Velachery after nine months

The skeletal remains of a migrant worker who was trapped in a construction site that caved-in nine months ago, near Velachery, were recovered on Thursday.

In December last year, during the heavy rain following Cyclone Michaung, the construction site located on Five Furlong Road near Velachery, caved in, resulting in the collapse of a generator room of a fuel pumping station as well.

After a few of days of hard work, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the dead bodies of site engineer R. Jayaseelan, 32, and S, Naresh, 21. However, the construction company had lodged a complaint that the whereabouts of a migrant worker, Deepak Bagdi, was not known.

Under such circumstances, the staff working at the site spotted the skeletal remains, which the police suspect to be those of Deepak Bagdi.