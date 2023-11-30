ADVERTISEMENT

SJM/Laptops handed over to sector health nurses, MCH officers

November 30, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday handed over laptops to 198 sector health nurses (SHN) and district maternal and child health officers in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cheyyar health unit districts.

An announcement was made to provide laptops for SHNs and district maternal and children health officers. Launching the initiative, the Minister said that SHNs of a total of 1,807 rural public health centres and 45 district maternal and child health officers would receive the laptops at a cost of Rs. 15.92 crore.

On the occasion, he released a book on new guidelines on managing gestational diabetes. Noting that seven to 10% of pregnant women were affected by gestational diabetes globally, he said in Tamil Nadu, of 9.25 lakh pregnant women in a year, 70,000 to one lakh had gestational diabetes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among others, Member of Legislative Assembly (Thousand Lights) Ezhilan Naganathan, project director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project M. Govinda Rao and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US