SJM/Laptops handed over to sector health nurses, MCH officers

November 30, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday handed over laptops to 198 sector health nurses (SHN) and district maternal and child health officers in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cheyyar health unit districts.

An announcement was made to provide laptops for SHNs and district maternal and children health officers. Launching the initiative, the Minister said that SHNs of a total of 1,807 rural public health centres and 45 district maternal and child health officers would receive the laptops at a cost of Rs. 15.92 crore.

On the occasion, he released a book on new guidelines on managing gestational diabetes. Noting that seven to 10% of pregnant women were affected by gestational diabetes globally, he said in Tamil Nadu, of 9.25 lakh pregnant women in a year, 70,000 to one lakh had gestational diabetes.

Among others, Member of Legislative Assembly (Thousand Lights) Ezhilan Naganathan, project director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project M. Govinda Rao and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam were present.