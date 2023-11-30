HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SJM/Laptops handed over to sector health nurses, MCH officers

November 30, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday handed over laptops to 198 sector health nurses (SHN) and district maternal and child health officers in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cheyyar health unit districts.

An announcement was made to provide laptops for SHNs and district maternal and children health officers. Launching the initiative, the Minister said that SHNs of a total of 1,807 rural public health centres and 45 district maternal and child health officers would receive the laptops at a cost of Rs. 15.92 crore.

On the occasion, he released a book on new guidelines on managing gestational diabetes. Noting that seven to 10% of pregnant women were affected by gestational diabetes globally, he said in Tamil Nadu, of 9.25 lakh pregnant women in a year, 70,000 to one lakh had gestational diabetes.

Among others, Member of Legislative Assembly (Thousand Lights) Ezhilan Naganathan, project director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project M. Govinda Rao and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.