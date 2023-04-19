ADVERTISEMENT

SJM/Disappointing announcements, says doctors’ association

April 19, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) called the announcements made for the Health department on Tuesday as “disappointing” saying it failed to invest in human resources, a critical component of the government health sector, in the State.

SDPGA’s president P. Saminathan said the announcements focussed largely on improving the civil and technical infrastructure of the health sector. “The budget is disappointing as there is no investment in human resources,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US