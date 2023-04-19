SJM/Disappointing announcements, says doctors’ association

April 19, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) called the announcements made for the Health department on Tuesday as “disappointing” saying it failed to invest in human resources, a critical component of the government health sector, in the State.

SDPGA’s president P. Saminathan said the announcements focussed largely on improving the civil and technical infrastructure of the health sector. “The budget is disappointing as there is no investment in human resources,” he said.