COVID-19 cases drop marginally to 2,142 in Tamil Nadu

Fresh coronavirus infections dropped marginally to 2,142 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

There were 561 cases in Chennai, while Chengalpattu logged 296 cases. Coimbatore and Tiruvallur recorded 179 and 106 cases respectively. There were 79 cases in Tirunelveli, 77 in Kancheepuram and 76 in Salem.

The State has so far recorded 35,22,142 COVID-19 cases. Another 2,219 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 34,67,283.

The number of persons presently under treatment for COVID-19 stood at 16,829. Of this, Chennai accounted for 5,759 active cases followed by Chengalpattu (2,353) and Coimbatore (1,114).

As many as 31,116 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,77,53,367.

According to Monday’s data, Ranipet accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State at 14.4%.