Bird flu outbreak: DPH continues surveillance measures in border districts

April 22, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of bird flu outbreak in Kerala, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine is continuing its surveillance measures in all border districts.

“The situation is under control. All border areas and areas where poultry rearing is done are being monitored. All such units are safe, and preventive measures are being taken up,” an official said.

The DPH had issued guidelines on prevention of avian influenza transmission to humans on February 17 following reports of an outbreak in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. The same guidelines have been reiterated for all border districts, while surveillance measures at check posts were being taken up mainly through the Department of Animal Husbandry, the official said.

