222 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 222 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The new cases took the State’s tally of cases so far to 35,90,238.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 55, followed by Chengalpattu with 22 cases. There were 14 cases in Coimbatore, 12 in Krishnagiri, 11 in Tiruvallur and 10 in Kanniyakumari. Among the remaining districts, four did not report any new case of COVID-19, while the remaining had fewer than 10 cases each.

As many as 410 persons, including 178 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. Presently, 3,504 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. This included 1,775 persons in Chennai, 159 in Chengalpattu, 143 in Coimbatore and 110 Krishnagiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 10,655 samples were tested in the State. According to Thursday’s data, Krishnagiri had the highest test positivity rate in the State at five per cent.