Sizzling temperatures spike vegetable prices in Chennai

April 07, 2024

The price of many vegetables in Chennai have increased by nearly 10%, much ahead of time this summer.

Soaring mercury level and rain deficit in producer States, including Karnataka, are among the reasons cited at Koyambedu wholesale market, one of the Asia’s largest hubs of perishable goods. In Tamil Nadu, many districts such as Karur, Erode, Vellore, Namakkal, Salem and Dharmapuri have started to sizzle with maximum temperature peaking above 40 degree Celsius.

Wholesale merchants noted that searing heat in early April and water shortage in neighbouring States has already started impacting on the vegetable cost in places like Chennai. P.Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said normally, prices begin to climb up around mid-April every year. This month, the cost of some of the vegetables have jumped by 20% this year.

The price of vegetables like beans has gone up steadily for the past two weeks. On Saturday, one kg of beans was priced at Rs.70 compared to Rs.60/kg last week. Capsicum, carrots, ginger, broad beans and ladies’ fingers were also becoming costly.

Wholesale merchants expected the cost of some vegetables like beans to further escalate up to Rs.100 a kg by May. Low yield in supply States has been reflected in the number of daily truck loads arrival to the market this month. Daily arrivals have dipped from 500 lorries in March to 470 lorries on Saturday. Delay in summer rains may worsen the situation.

Traders also noted supply and sales affected were affected by checks as model code of conduct is in place. The Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Periyar Market has submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer seeking a concession for traders and farmers to carry up to Rs. 5 lakh.

G.D.Rajasekaran, the Federation’s president said farmers’ and retail traders’ fear to supply or purchase in the market was another reason for the shortage and dip in sales. “Traders and farmers will carry a few lakhs of cash after sales or purchase of one truck load of vegetables. They must be allowed to deposit cash with valid documents,” he said.

The vegetable and food grains market would be closed on poll day.

