Sixty-three old Chennai resident gets relief from daily dose of eye drops after minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery

January 19, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sixty-three-old Chennai resident C.S.Mukundan has stopped using his daily dose of antiglaucoma eye drops after nearly a decade now. He recently underwent a minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) at Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospital that had considerably reduced his intraocular pressure.

Addressing presspersons in the city on Friday, Ashvin Agarwal, executive director and chief clinical officer, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, said unlike the conventional surgery, trabeculectomy, in this procedure there was no need for opening of a new passage for draining fluids. With MIGS, there is hardly any disruption to the eye anatomy as a micro stent is implanted through a keyhole surgery. This would improve fluid outflow and reduce eye pressure. It was developed to decrease risk of complications associated with traditional glaucoma surgeries, he said.

Noting that 60 patients had undergone the MIGS surgery in less than a year, Dr.Agarwal said there is a need for more awareness about glaucoma and early intervention. The hospital has planned to organise a glaucoma patient summit in March to educate people.

Earlier, S.Soundari, regional head-clinical services, Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospital, said about 11.9 million people in the country aged 40 years were affected with glaucoma. The increased eye pressure led to damaged optic nerves. In Dr.Agarwal’s eye hospital, about 50 patients are being treated daily for glaucoma.

There were many types of MIGS procedures. Nearly 50% of the patients have achieved 40% reduction in their intraocular pressure through the 10-minute procedure. The patients also get relief from daily dose of eye drops, which is a lifelong medication, she said.

The surgical team had placed two stents inside the eyes of the Chennai patient. The surgery achieved nearly 35% reduction in eye pressure.

Mr.Mukundan noted that he had been using eye drops for almost a decade and had blurred vision. His eye pressure was almost 80% when he approached the hospital. After the surgery done a few months ago, he stopped using eye drops.

