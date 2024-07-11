Sixth Retina Summit to be held from July 11 to 13

The sixth Retina Summit being held from July 11 to 13 will focus on retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). Held in collaboration with the annual meeting of the Indian ROP Society, the summit will feature presentations and panel discussions on the latest challenges and advances in ROP management and medicolegal issues.

A press release said ROP was a serious retinal disorder that could cause blindness in infants. It is seen in premature babies due to incomplete development of the retinas’ blood vessels. This eventually leads to abnormal growth of the retinal blood vessels and retinal detachment.

Parents often notice ROP around the second or third month of life. If detected early and managed properly, ROP-related blindness can be prevented. A ROP training workshop for young ophthalmologists and an awareness programme for medical and paramedical personnel involved in the care of premature infants has been planned.

