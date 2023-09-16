ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth edition of SICA Culinary Challenge and Exhibition 2023 launched

September 16, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The jury seen with the trophy at the sixth edition of the SICA Culinary Challenge and Exhibition 2023 which will conclude in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TTDC chairman K. Manivasan inaugurated the sixth edition of SICA Culinary Challenge and Exhibition 2023 which was held in the city.

With the approval of World Association of Chef’s Society, the South Indian Chefs Association (SICA)‘s sixth edition of SICA Culinary Challenge and Exhibition 2023 was launched at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam. Celebrated chef and SICA president Damu, and SICA general secretary chef Sheetaram Prasad were present.

The cooking contest will conclude on September 17 with prize distribution scheduled for September 18.

On the first day, 1,000 persons participated, who included culinary experts and chefs from restaurants. Both junior and senior category contestants took part in the contest. “This is a WACS (World Association of Chef’s Society) endorsed competition and a great platform for all professionals and youths from the culinary school to showcase their talent in front of many international, national and State jury this time from all across the world,” the release said.

CONNECT WITH US