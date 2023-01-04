ADVERTISEMENT

Six youth nabbed for damaging Ambedkar statue near Ponneri

January 04, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sholavaram police on Monday arrested six youth who allegedly damaged a statue of Ambedkar in Neduvarambakkam village, near Ponneri, in Tiruvallur.

The police said S. Murugesan, a village administrative officer of Thatchur, lodged a complaint stating that on Sunday night, after celebrating the New Year, eight youth had come to the ground of an anganwadi in Neduvarambakkam village. The Ambedkar statue was close to the anganwadi’s ground. The group was drunk, and an argument between them led to a scuffle during which they damaged the statue with liquor bottles and stones.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested six youth, including C. Soundarajan, 26, and G. Udhaya, 20, and also began a search to nab two more persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US