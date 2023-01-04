Six youth nabbed for damaging Ambedkar statue near Ponneri

January 04, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Sholavaram police on Monday arrested six youth who allegedly damaged a statue of Ambedkar in Neduvarambakkam village, near Ponneri, in Tiruvallur.

The police said S. Murugesan, a village administrative officer of Thatchur, lodged a complaint stating that on Sunday night, after celebrating the New Year, eight youth had come to the ground of an anganwadi in Neduvarambakkam village. The Ambedkar statue was close to the anganwadi’s ground. The group was drunk, and an argument between them led to a scuffle during which they damaged the statue with liquor bottles and stones.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested six youth, including C. Soundarajan, 26, and G. Udhaya, 20, and also began a search to nab two more persons.