Six youth arrested for assault near Nungambakkam

November 03, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam police have arrested six youth for allegedly assaulting three others following a quarrel during a party at a star hotel. The police said Karthik Kumar, 22, and his friends had gone to a party held at a hotel on October 30. While dancing, Gugan and his friends allegedly harassed Karthik’s female friends. The staff of the hotel removed the troublemakers from the premises. Later, when Mr. Karthik and his friends came out of the hotel, Gugan and his friends quarrelled with them and allegedly attacked three of them with a knife. Based on a complaint from Mr. Karthik, the police arrested Gugan and five others.

