Six-year-old girl killed after lorry rams two-wheeler near Vandalur

October 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

A six-year-old girl died and two others were critically injured after a speeding lorry rammed a two-wheeler near Vandalur on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Avanthika, daughter of Ganapathi, a resident of Arambakkam, near Padappai. On Sunday, Mr. Ganapathy and his family were returning from Kandigai village on two bikes. When Avanthika was riding pillion on one of the bikes with a relative near Vandalur, a speeding lorry rammed them. In the impact, the two-wheeler slammed into a parapet wall on the roadside, killing the child on the spot. The two others, Prasanth and Ajith, were critically injured. The driver of the lorry abandoned the vehicle and fled. The Otteri police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem and also admitted the injured to the hospital.

College student dies

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old college student succumbed to injuries he sustained in a road accident on September 27. The victim was identified as Sanjay, who was critically injured when his bike rammed into the wall of the Medavakkam bridge after he lost control of the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.