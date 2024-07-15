Six-year-old boy killed in road accident in Chengalpattu

A six-year-old boy was killed when a car rammed into the bike he and his parents were riding in Chengalpattu on Sunday.

The police identified the victim as M. Sumanth. On Sunday, when he and his parents, Murugan, 32, and M. Sukanya, 31, were riding the bike at Mosivakkam village near the Chengalpattu court complex, a car rammed the vehicle. The car then hit the median and came to a halt, the police said. In the impact, the three of them fell and were injured.

Passers-by rushed them to a government hospital, where Sumanth was declared dead. His parents were treated for injuries. The car’s driver has been detained, and further investigation is on.

