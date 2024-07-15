ADVERTISEMENT

Six-year-old boy killed in road accident in Chengalpattu

Published - July 15, 2024 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The bike he and his parent were riding was rammed by a car

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old boy was killed when a car rammed into the bike he and his parents were riding in Chengalpattu on Sunday.

The police identified the victim as M. Sumanth. On Sunday, when he and his parents, Murugan, 32, and M. Sukanya, 31, were riding the bike at Mosivakkam village near the Chengalpattu court complex, a car rammed the vehicle. The car then hit the median and came to a halt, the police said. In the impact, the three of them fell and were injured.

Passers-by rushed them to a government hospital, where Sumanth was declared dead. His parents were treated for injuries. The car’s driver has been detained, and further investigation is on.

