Six-year-old boy in Chennai drowns in pit dug for septic tank

A six-year-old boy drowned in water that had filled into a pit dug for a septic tank, in Avadi, on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as Mohanraj, son of Kamalakannan, a lorry driver who lives at Arch Anthony Nagar in Kollumedu near Avadi. Police said the boy was playing on the street and stepped into a house which is under construction. On the premises, a pit had been dug for construction of a septic tank and was filled with rain water. The boy accidentally fell into the pit. No one noticed what had happened for a long time.
Sangeetha, the mother of the child who was searching for him, found the child struggling inside the pit. The child was taken to the Government Hospital, Avadi where doctors declared him brought dead. The Avadi Tank Factory Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death. Further investigations are on.
