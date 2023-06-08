Six-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool near Sriperumbudur while the mother was giving snacks to his sibling

June 08, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

A six-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool at Neelamangalam near Sriperumbudur on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Sashwin Vaibhav, 6, of Neelamangalam, who was a student of Class 1.

On Wednesday evening, Sashwin, along with his mother Tarika and two-year-old younger brother went to the pool at Sundaram Nagar in Neelamangalam.

After Sashwin finished his classes, his mother took him, along with Siddiq, to give them their evening snacks. Sashwin got up and walked away. Tarika continued to give food to Siddiq. After finishing up, she went looking for Sashwin who was missing. Sashwin’s body was found in the pool.

The Manimangalam police sent the body to Government Hospital, Chromepet for a postmortem. The police said the boy’s father has alleged in his complaint against the instructors at the pool that they did not provide any safety equipment.