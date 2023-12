December 22, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

A six-year-old child of migrant workers drowned in 3 feet of stagnant water in the basement of a construction site in Perungudi on Thursday.

The police identified the victim as R. Aadhikumar, from Bihar, who was living at the site with his parents.

