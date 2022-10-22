Six women inducted as traffic wardens in Avadi Police Commissionerate

All the six are teachers and this is the first time since the year 2000 that women have been inducted into the Traffic Warden Organisation

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 22, 2022 18:43 IST

The six women teachers who have been appointed as traffic wardens in Avadi Police Commissionerate.  

Six women have been appointed as traffic wardens in Avadi Police Commissionerate.

During the trifurcation of the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate, 15 traffic wardens were allotted to the Avadi Police Commissionerate, which covers 626 sq. km area. Considering the important roads, industrial establishments and institutions, traffic management remains a challenge.

To boost the strength of the traffic police and to implement road safety measures, 29 new traffic wardens are being inducted into Traffic Warden Organisation of this Commissionerate. Now, there will be 44 traffic wardens, which include newly inducted six women.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said: “It is for the first time since the year 2000 that women are being inducted into Tamil Nadu Traffic Warden Organisation. They are all teachers.”

To head the Avadi Police Commissionerate traffic wardens, a Chief Traffic Warden is being appointed. K. Balachandar will be the first Chief Traffic Warden of this Commissionerate. He will be assisted by three Deputy Chief Traffic Wardens.

Taffic wardens do regular road duty at various junctions on weekends in order to regulate traffic and ensure road discipline among road users. Apart from the regular duties, traffic wardens have been assisting the traffic police during fairs and festivals, new year duties and during elections, VVIP visits, the Commissioner said.

Mr. Rathore gave away certificates to the new wardens. He inaugurated the new office room for Traffic Wardens.

