Six system glitches have led to Chennai Metro Rail service disruptions in the past 6 months

On August 18, Chennai Metro Rail services were marred by delays due to a fault in the telecommunications system, and the train schedule was in disarray for over an hour. In the following days, the glitch reoccurred twice but commuters were not affected since the staff managed to fix it temporarily, preventing services from being hit. This was not a one-off incident. In the past six months, at least six such instances of issues in the system have caused inconvenience to commuters, disrupting their routines.

Be it snags in the signalling system and faults in the telecommunication system and overhead equipment or trains, the glitches had an impact on the services. “In July too, a number of trains were delayed due to a signalling issue,” a source said.

Sources said they did not let the punctuality drop below 98% but if the glitches became a routine phenomenon, then commuters could eventually lose trust in the system. “Someone planning to board a long-distance train or flight certainly cannot compromise on time and will be left very anxious if the Metro Rail does not arrive on time at the railway station or airport. Some of the snags can definitely be avoided if there is better maintenance and management,” a source said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they are reviewing the performance of passenger services on a weekly basis. “The departments responsible for the delay or disruption in train services are advised to identify the root cause for the failure and take corrective action. They should also provide measures taken to avoid such occurrences in future,” an official said.

When asked if there is any committee to review why there are such frequent snags, officials reiterated the management level meetings were held regularly to review the performance of CMRL’s passenger services.

