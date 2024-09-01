GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six system glitches have led to Chennai Metro Rail service disruptions in the past 6 months

These glitches include snags in the signalling system and faults in the telecommunication system and overhead equipment or trains. The departments concerned have been asked to identify the cause and take corrective action, says CMRL

Published - September 01, 2024 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar
On August 18, Chennai Metro Rail services were marred by delays due to a fault in the telecommunications system.

On August 18, Chennai Metro Rail services were marred by delays due to a fault in the telecommunications system. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

On August 18, Chennai Metro Rail services were marred by delays due to a fault in the telecommunications system, and the train schedule was in disarray for over an hour. In the following days, the glitch reoccurred twice but commuters were not affected since the staff managed to fix it temporarily, preventing services from being hit. This was not a one-off incident. In the past six months, at least six such instances of issues in the system have caused inconvenience to commuters, disrupting their routines.

Be it snags in the signalling system and faults in the telecommunication system and overhead equipment or trains, the glitches had an impact on the services. “In July too, a number of trains were delayed due to a signalling issue,” a source said.

Sources said they did not let the punctuality drop below 98% but if the glitches became a routine phenomenon, then commuters could eventually lose trust in the system. “Someone planning to board a long-distance train or flight certainly cannot compromise on time and will be left very anxious if the Metro Rail does not arrive on time at the railway station or airport. Some of the snags can definitely be avoided if there is better maintenance and management,” a source said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they are reviewing the performance of passenger services on a weekly basis. “The departments responsible for the delay or disruption in train services are advised to identify the root cause for the failure and take corrective action. They should also provide measures taken to avoid such occurrences in future,” an official said.

When asked if there is any committee to review why there are such frequent snags, officials reiterated the management level meetings were held regularly to review the performance of CMRL’s passenger services.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.