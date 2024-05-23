GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six suspects held for murder of political functionary near Poonamallee 

Published - May 23, 2024 10:23 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Poonamallee police on Thursday arrested six suspects who were allegedly involved in the murder of a political functionary in Kumananchavadi near Poonamallee.

The police identified the victim as Rajaji, 45, of Ambal Nagar, Mangadu, who was the president of the Hindu Marumalarchi Munnetra Munnani. The police said that when he was at a tea shop in Kumananchavadi, an unidentified person stabbed him to death. The police recovered his body and began an investigation.

The police arrested six suspects, including Gopal, 60, a Congress functionary, and Krishna Kumar, 34, the main suspect. They said Rajaji was in a relationship with the estranged wife of Gopal. After she died in a road accident, Rajaji shared pictures of him with her on social media, which provoked Gopal and his accomplices to kill him, the police said.

