Six suspects held for cyber fraud 

Published - October 29, 2024 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police of South Zone arrested six suspects for allegedly cheating a private firm to the tune of ₹10 lakh under the pretext of facilitating conversion of Indian currency into cryptocurrency.

According to the police, a staff of a private company lodged a complaint with the police stating that his company used to convert Indian currency into USDT which is Stablecoin – a cryptocurrency designed to provide a stable price point at all times and then sent to a branch in Dubai. One of the suspects approached the company and assured them that they would facilitate the conversion at cheaper rates. After receiving ₹10 lakh, they failed to get the conversion and cheated them.

Based on the complaint, the police analysed call records and bank account details and traced the suspects. Police arrested six persons, identified as V.Abiraja, 29, A.Loganathan, 23, E.Kumaresan, 28, S.Mageshkumar, 25, of Theni district, S.Aswanth, 23, of Madurai and Mohammed Ismayil Parvesh, 21, of Karur district. Police seized ₹10.92 lakh, a SUV car, eight mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards and bank passbooks from them.

eom.

