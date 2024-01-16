Six suburban rail stations in the western section set for makeover

January 16, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

The commuters using the western section of the suburban train services have been complaining of poor access and passenger amenities at the stations for several years. The western section, which links the city to Avadi, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, and Tiruttani, remains the second most popular route after the Chennai Beach-Tambaram and Chengalpattu section, with a daily average of over three lakh commuters using it.

Railway activists have been complaining about the poor access facilities and the absence of foot-over bridges between platforms, access roads, and parking space. The stations have been lagging in public convenience, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and public announcement systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on improving the passenger amenities through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) gave a boost to Southern Railway in improving the amenities. The Railway Board allotted ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore for each station under the ABSS and announced 15 stations would be chosen for development in each division.

Chennai Division selected 15 stations, including Perambur, Ambattur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Jolarpettai, and Tiruttani in the western section. All these stations record a footfall of more than one lakh daily.

Completion by this fiscal

A. Elumalai, Public Relations Officer of Chennai Division, says the work under the ABSS is in various stages. It is expected to be completed by the end of this financial year.

Under the ABSS, the commuters would have better access facilities: escalators connecting foot-over bridges; lifts to reach platforms; and improved platforms. Also, most of the facades of the stations would get a makeover to showcase the local culture.

At Perambur, the construction of a two-storey station building is under way; the existing building will be renovated for other purposes. The work is under way on the platform shelters and new flooring of the platforms, a spacious parking lot, a passenger information display system, a public announcement system, and lift and escalator for the foot-over bridge, according to officials.

Gateway to Chennai Central

Being the gateway to Chennai Central where a few long-distance trains have been given stoppage, Southern Railway will install CCTV cameras for more security for women passengers at Perambur.

The next important station after Perambur is Ambattur, where a new canopy, a new station building, an ample circulating area of more than 800 square metres, and a pedestrian pathway are being built at a cost of ₹21.67 crore. The much-awaited facelift is at Tiruvallur, one of the oldest stations. It was a stop for the first train service operated from Royapuram on July 1, 1856. Chennai Division is installing a 12-metre-wide foot-over bridge connecting all the platforms and building a concourse. The entire platform circumference of 3,000 square metres will be covered with roofing sheets. The cost of the project is nearly ₹30 crore. The station will also have lifts and escalators.

Transit stations

Arakkonam, Jolarpettai, and Tiruttani are important transit stations for thousands of commuters. As the suburban services are operated till Tiruttani, the redevelopment of these stations is progressing fast. Among the amenities coming up at Arakkonam is the resurfacing of the platforms, measuring more than 15,000 square metres, a foot-over bridge 12 metres wide, and a parking yard spread over nearly 10,000 square metres.

At Jolarpettai and Tiruttani, the construction of new station buildings and the renovation of the old buildings are progressing as per schedule. The main advantage at all these redeveloped stations are the public address systems and the digital boards for displaying the schedule of the long-distance trains.

Chennai Division is also confident of completing the redevelopment of the stations in the southern corridor, including those at Guindy, Mambalam, St. Thomas Mount, Guduvancheri, and Chengalpattu.

At the Tiruvallur station, the commuters highlight the hardships they face after the booking and reservation counters were shifted. K. Bhaskar, of Tiruvallur, says the counters have been shifted near platform 1. And they have become very congested. There are no chairs for passengers waiting to reserve their tickets, unlike in the old reservation counter, which had good space and chairs. The new counters are not enough to meet the future demand, commuters say.