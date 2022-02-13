Six robbery accused arrested in Padappai

February 13, 2022 11:21 IST

They waylaid a woman and robbed her of phone and cash

Manimangalam police on Saturday arrested six persons accused of robbery.

The police said Senkeni, 29, of Adhananchery in Kundrathur taluk was returning home after finishing her work on Friday. At 7.30 p.m, she was waylaid by a gang of men who came on bikes. Brandishing knives at her, the gang robbed her of mobile phone and ₹3,000. By the time the public gathered, the gang escaped.

On her complaint, Tambaram Commissioner of Police M. Ravi constituted a special team. On investigation, the police arrested D.Vinodh, 20, of Manimangalam, R.Suresh, 20, of Navalur, J.Raju alias Lawrence, 19, of Annai Sathya Nagar, A.Parthiban, 25, of Mannivakkam, Sami alias Harish, 25, and S.Rajesh, 20, of Navalur.

The accused had murder and attempt-to-murder cases against them, said police.