Six police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

CHENNAI

09 November 2020 02:52 IST

Six police officials attached to the Ambattur Industrial Estate police station were suspended based on an inquiry over their alleged their failure to prevent the escape of four suspects who were involved in stealing aluminium moulds from a factory.

A senior police official said four accused persons namely Anandraj, Muruga, Rajesh and Babu, all from Avadi, were arrested for stealing aluminium material from the factory belonging to N. Ravi on Friday.

However, the four accused had escaped from the police station early on Saturday but were apprehended within a few hours in Vadapalani where they had taken shelter in a friend’s house. During inquiry, senior police officials found that the six police officials who were in charge of the night shift at the police station had failed in their duty.

The six police officials were sub-inspectors Anirudhan and Elango and head constables Babu, Ragunathan, Kalyanasundaram and Karunakaran.