Six persons test positive for COVID-19

January 09, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A person who returned from the United Arab Emirates were among the detected cases

The Hindu Bureau

A total of six persons, including a person who returned from the United Arab Emirates, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Only one person tested positive for the infection in Chennai.

Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Tiruvallur had a single case each. A total of 12 persons were discharged after treatment, while the number of active cases stood at 59.

Of the 59, there were 17 active cases in Chennai. A total of 4,954 samples were tested. So far, a total of 20 international passengers have tested positive for the infection on arrival to the State.

