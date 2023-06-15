ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons killed in two road accidents

June 15, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons were killed in two road accidents at Sholavaram and Melmaruvathur.

Three of the same family, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed after a vehicle hit the two-wheeler they were riding late on Wednesday night. The victims were identified as Sekar 50, his wife Rani, 42, and their four-year-old granddaughter Atchaya. The police said that all the three were returning home from a family function at Alapakkam on a motorcycle when a vehicle rammed their two-wheeler near Sendivakkam near Melmaruvathur in Chengalpattu district.

In another accident in the small hours of Thursday, an Aavin milk truck hit a trailer going in front of it at Sholavaram and three people, including two migrant workers, who were inside the truck, were killed. They were identified as Rajendran 43, driver Ujjal, 25, and Manik Rai, 32.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) Red Hills sent the bodies to the Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

