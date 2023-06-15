HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six persons killed in two road accidents

June 15, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons were killed in two road accidents at Sholavaram and Melmaruvathur.

Three of the same family, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed after a vehicle hit the two-wheeler they were riding late on Wednesday night. The victims were identified as Sekar 50, his wife Rani, 42, and their four-year-old granddaughter Atchaya. The police said that all the three were returning home from a family function at Alapakkam on a motorcycle when a vehicle rammed their two-wheeler near Sendivakkam near Melmaruvathur in Chengalpattu district.

In another accident in the small hours of Thursday, an Aavin milk truck hit a trailer going in front of it at Sholavaram and three people, including two migrant workers, who were inside the truck, were killed. They were identified as Rajendran 43, driver Ujjal, 25, and Manik Rai, 32.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) Red Hills sent the bodies to the Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.