Six persons killed in road accident near Mamallapuram 

May 04, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Six persons, including two children, were killed on the spot when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling rammed a government bus at Manamai near Mamallapuram on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as R. Govindan, 50, of Alandur; his wife G. Amulu, 48; their daughter M. Suganya, 28; her children, aged 6 and 8; and Govindan’s mother R. Kamakshi, 70.

The family was returning to Chennai in an autorickshaw driven by Govindan himself from Kadapakkam and Cheyyur where they had gone to invite their relatives to the wedding of his son Vijay. When the vehicle neared Manamai on East Coast Road, it veered to its right and rammed a Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation bus, bound for Puducherry, carrying over 50 passengers.

The autorickshaw was completely damaged.

A pet dog accompanying them escaped with a minor injury.

K. Jegathishwaran, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mamallapuram, who was coming in his vehicle a short distance away from the bus, reached the spot almost immediately and made efforts to retrieve the bodies from the wreck.

Chengalpattu SP A. Pradeep visited the spot and held a preliminary inquiry.

The bodies were sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. As the pet dog remained at the spot with no one to take care of it, the police have requested animal welfare activists to find a shelter for it.