Six persons killed in cyclone-related incidents in Chennai 

December 04, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST

At least six persons died in cyclone-related incidents in Chennai on Monday.

Police said a 70-year-old unidentified man was found dead on the platform near Vaidyanathan flyover in Washermenpet.

An unidentified woman, aged around 60, was found dead at Foreshore Estate bus depot, police said.

In an early morning incident, a sudden cave-in at a building site resulted in two persons getting buried under the debris. Efforts to rescue them are on. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued two other persons from the site at Five Furlong Road at Alandur.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police officer said the security room of the fuel station at the site also collapsed.

Police said Ganesan, 70, of Thoraipakkam, was electrocuted near his house in Pandian Nagar. A 53-year-old man, Bharat, of Nochikuppam, died in a wall collapse.

R. Murugan, of Besant Nagar, was killed after a tree branch fell on him when he was riding pillion on a two-wheeler on M.G. Road at Thiruvanmiyur. The victim was hitching a ride to Besant Nagar when the incident occurred.

In yet another incident, Padmanabhan, 54, who visited Broadway from Seven Wells to buy vegetables, was electrocuted when he was walking in knee-deep water on M.C. Road in the morning.

The Flower Bazaar police sent the body to Stanley Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.