Six persons, including 3 juveniles, held for attempted murder

April 02, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The New Washermenpet police have arrested six persons, including three juveniles, for attempting to murder a person due to previous enmity.

The police said D. Bharath of Tsunami quarters, Ennore, quarrelled frequently with Tharan of Tondiarpet. On Monday, while Mr. Bharath was near Lakshmi Koil bus stop, six persons, including Tharan, came to the spot and argued with him. They then attacked him with knives and fled the spot. Mr. Bharath was taken to a hospital for treatment. Acting on his complaint, the police nabbed the six persons, including Tharan. While three of them were remanded in judicial custody, the three juveniles were admitted to a government observation home.

