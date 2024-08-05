Six persons held under POCSO Act in Vyasarpadi

The All-Women Police, M.K.B. Nagar, have arrested six persons, including two women, for allegedly forcing a minor into prostitution in Vyasarpadi.

An investigation revealed that the victim’s mother had borrowed ₹40,000 from one of the arrested women in 2023. As she failed to repay the loan, she sent her daughter, who is a school dropout, to the moneylender’s house in Vyasarpadi to work as a housemaid. The victim alleged that the moneylender and her husband forced her into prostitution. When the victim her mother’s home due to feeling unwell, sent was sent back to the moneylender.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the police conducted an investigation and arrested the victim’s mother, the moneylender and her husband, and three other men on charges under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.